Major Crackdown On Malpractices: Over 800 Kg Of Adulterated Paneer Found In Bus Enroute From Delhi To Katra

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major crackdown on malpractices in food supplies, the Food Safety Wing of the DECO Jammu Division recovered a large quantity of adulterated paneer in Jammu from a bus traveling from Delhi to Katra.

During thorough inspections, Food Safety Wing officials discovered over 800 kilograms of adulterated paneer in the intercepted vehicle and sent samples to a laboratory for analysis under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) 2006.

This incident has raised concerns about the quality of popular food items among Indians, with many people wary of purchasing them from markets.

Speaking to Republic, Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety, Madan Lal Magotra, said that preliminary testing revealed the paneer was of substandard quality.

"The preliminary tests conducted yesterday showed that the paneer was not up to standard. It contained no animal fat, but the quality was substandard. The samples have been sent for analysis," said Magotra.

The official also stated that the final report would be available in a day or two, allowing authorities to determine the exact quality of the product. He further assured action against those involved in malpractices and adulteration of food items.

"We will take action against all those involved in such practices. Action will be based on the final report," said the official.