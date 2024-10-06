sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Major Drug Bust in Bhopal: Gujarat ATS Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 1,814 Crore, Arrests Key Conspirators

Published 14:32 IST, October 6th 2024

Major Drug Bust in Bhopal: Gujarat ATS Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 1,814 Crore, Arrests Key Conspirators

Authorities have seized MD drug and its raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
drugs
Authorities have seized MD drug and its raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:08 IST, October 6th 2024