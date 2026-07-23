Major Education Ministry Reshuffle: Naresh Pal Gangwar Named New Higher Education Secretary, Replaces Vineet Joshi

In a significant top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday named senior IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Secretary in the Ministry of Education. He replaces Vineet Joshi, who has been reassigned to lead the Department of Panchayati Raj as its Secretary.

Strategic Shift in Leadership

Prior to this appointment, Gangwar, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was serving as the Secretary for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

While the official government order did not specify an explicit reason for the reassignment, the leadership change comes at a critical time for the ministry. Educational institutions and competitive examination systems across the country are facing intense scrutiny following widespread allegations regarding the NEET-UG examination paper leak.

Experienced Administrator and Tech-Savvy Career

An engineer by training, Gangwar brings extensive policy and administrative experience to his new role. His academic background includes:

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Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee).

Master of Technology in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi.

Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Rajasthan.

Throughout his career, Gangwar has held pivotal positions at both state and central levels. As Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he spearheaded divisions handling air and water pollution control alongside hazardous substances management.

Additionally, during his tenure as Principal Secretary in the Rajasthan state government, he played a crucial role in drafting key policies during the formative phase of the National Solar Mission between 2010 and 2014.

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