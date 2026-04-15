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Major Fire Breaks Out At ISKCON Heights In Vadodara | Video

A fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara. More than five fire tankers have rushed to the scene to douse the flames.

Satyaki Baidya
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Vadodara: A fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara. More than five fire tankers have rushed to the scene to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

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Published By :
Satyaki Baidya
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