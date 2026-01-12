Major Fire Breaks Out Near UCO Bank Building In Himachal's Arki, 1 Child Dead, Several Feared Trapped

Solan: A major fire broke out near the UCO Bank building at the old bus stand in Arki town of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district during the early morning hours on Sunday, triggering panic in the area.

One child, around eight years old, lost his life in the incident. Several people are suspected to be trapped inside the affected premises.

The local police and fire brigade teams immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, Superintendent of Police of Solan district, Gaurav Singh said, adding that teams of NDRF and SDRF have also been called in to assist in the rescue efforts.

Gas Leak Fire In Andhra

Earlier on January 5, a massive gas leak took place in the Irusamanda village in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in a local ONGC drill site. During drilling operations by Deep Industries, a high-pressure blowout occurred, sending crude oil and a thick, fog-like gas into the air.

Although ONGC had previously decommissioned the pipeline due to technical failures, Deep Industries has since assumed responsibility for the repairs.

The situation further escalated when sparks from nearby power lines and running engines ignited the discharge, sending massive plumes of smoke and fire across parts of the Malikipuram mandal.

The leak was accompanied by a loud explosion and flames, which immediately caused panic in the area. As the black smoke billowed out from the site of the leak, accompanied by a pungent smell, the locals immediately alerted the fire department, which promptly responded to the area to tend to the fire. Residents of 3 nearby villages have been asked to evacuate the area as the inflammable gas that has leaked from the drill site can cause more fires.