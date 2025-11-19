Major Loss for MP Hawk Force: Balaghat Inspector killed During Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: A Hawk Force Inspector from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district died during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, an official said. The encounter took place in a dense forest near Dongargarh under the jurisdiction of Bortalab Police Station in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh.

The Hawk Force Inspector has been identified as Ashish Sharma, a resident of Bohani village in Narsinghpur district, and he was serving in the Balaghat Hawk Force.

Madhya Pradesh Special DG (Naxal Operation) Pankaj Srivastva told ANI, "Security forces from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were conducting a joint anti-naxal operation. During the cross-firing, Balaghat Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to Dongargarh Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment".

Sharma was leading the force early today when he was hit by bullets. He sustained injuries in the thigh and stomach, the officer said. He added that Sharma had won two gallantry medals and received out-of-turn promotion for the February 2025 Rauna forests encounter, which had led to the elimination of three women Naxals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep grief over the loss and paid tribute to the officer. "Today, Inspector Ashish Sharma of the Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force passed away in an encounter with Naxals. I pay my humble tributes to him, and my condolences are with the bereaved family.

During an anti-Naxal operation carried out by the joint team of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the forests of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, he displayed exceptional bravery and courage," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

The CM further added, "His supreme sacrifice in the national campaign for Naxal eradication would always be remembered. He had earlier been awarded the Gallantry Medal twice by the Government of India for his indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery in the line of duty. Om Shanti".

Notably, on February 19 this year, three women Naxals were killed in an encounter with Hawk Force and state police in Balaghat district. The encounter took place between the forces and Naxals near Raunda Forest Camp of Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits in Balaghat district.