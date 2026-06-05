Major Political Earthquake: INDIA Bloc Fractures as DMK Quits, Congress Unveils New Alliance

New Delhi: In a stunning development that could reshape the contours of national opposition politics ahead of key state and future general elections, the DMK has formally exited the INDIA bloc, accusing the Congress of “backstabbing” its allies. Hours later, the Congress announced a fresh alliance framework, only to face immediate rebuke from Left parties who claimed they were kept in the dark.

The dramatic sequence of events marks the most significant crack in the opposition alliance since its formation, raising questions about whether the INDIA bloc can survive in its current form or if a broader national realignment is underway.

DMK Pulls Out, Cites Betrayal

Senior DMK leaders confirmed the party’s decision to leave the INDIA bloc late Thursday evening. Addressing the media in Chennai, a senior DMK functionary said the party felt “repeatedly backstabbed” by the Congress, particularly over seat-sharing disputes in Tamil Nadu and alleged unilateral decisions taken by the grand old party at the national level.

The DMK, a key pillar of the INDIA alliance in southern India, commanded significant influence and organizational strength, making its exit a major blow to the bloc’s southern outreach.

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Congress Announces New Alliance

Almost simultaneously, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders addressed a press conference in Delhi, announcing what they described as a “recalibrated and strengthened” opposition front. While details of the new alliance partners remain sketchy, sources said the Congress is attempting to bring in new regional players and possibly independent voices disillusioned with both the ruling NDA and the existing INDIA arrangement.

Congress' new allies will be TVK, CPM, CPI and VCK, as per reports.

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However, the announcement appeared hastily prepared and immediately drew fire.

Left Parties Hit Back

Left leaders expressed sharp displeasure, stating that no consultation took place with them regarding the new alliance. Other Left constituents echoed the sentiment, accusing Congress of “arrogance” and unilateralism.

The rebuke from the Left adds another layer of complication. With DMK already out and Left parties feeling sidelined, the Congress finds itself squeezed from multiple sides — dumped by one major ally and publicly chastised by another.

What Do Political Analysts Say?

Political observers suggest this could trigger a domino effect. Several regional parties within the INDIA fold are said to be watching developments closely, weighing their options amid growing frustration over leadership and strategy. The ruling BJP is expected to seize the moment, with party spokespersons already terming the developments as “the natural outcome of an opportunistic and directionless alliance.”

Congress sources, however, maintain that the new alliance will be broader and more effective, focused on a clear alternative vision rather than being held hostage by internal contradictions.