Major Political Shift in Poll-Bound Assam: Influential Minority MLAs From Congress & AIUDF Set to Join Asom Gana Parishad

Minority legislators from the Congress and AIUDF are poised to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Congress MLA Siddique Ahmed, along with AIUDF legislators Karimuddin Barbhuiya and Nizamuddin Choudhury, are expected to make the switch.

As the AGP is a key NDA ally, this move further strengthens the ruling coalition's footprint.

All three leaders hold significant influence in the Barak Valley, signaling a major power shift in the region.

