Major Blow To LeT In Kashmir: Top Commander Fauzi Musa Killed In Budgam Encounter

Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander wanted in connection with several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The slain terrorist was identified by security officials as Sulaiman Shah, alias Fauzi Musa. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps did not officially disclose his identity.

The encounter took place in the higher reaches of central Kashmir, in the Korag area near Yousmarg. The operation, codenamed Operation Korag, was jointly carried out by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Suspicious Movement Triggers Gunfight

According to the Army, troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and other security personnel were operating in the general area of Korag when they noticed suspicious movement.

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The troops challenged the suspected terrorists, following which the militants opened fire. Security forces retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was killed.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised," the Army said.

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Officials said Musa was killed during the gunfight in the Dudhpathri forest area. The operation was still underway, with further details awaited.

Musa Had Escaped Earlier Yousmarg Encounter

Musa had been wanted for his alleged involvement in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and was also linked to incidents on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past several years, officials said.

He had previously managed to escape an encounter in the Yousmarg hills on September 5. His close associate Yasir was killed during that operation.

The latest operation in Budgam brought Musa back into the sights of security forces, eventually leading to his killing in the Dudhpathri forest area.

Security Forces Call It Setback For LeT

Officials described Musa's killing as a major setback to the Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations in Jammu and Kashmir.