Major Tragedy Averted As Nepal Plane Overshoots Runway While Landing, All Passengers Safe

New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted in Nepal as a Buddha Air aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Nepal's Bhadrapur Airport on Friday night. All passengers and crew escaped unhurt. The Kathmandu-Bhadrapur turboprop passenger aircraft had veered off the runway, Buddha Air shared. The aircraft had 51 passengers on board.

“The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N-AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew [4 persons] are safe. A technical and relief team is being dispatched from Kathmandu on another aircraft,” Buddha Air posted on X.

The Buddha Air flight that took off at 8:23 pm from Kathmandu, met with the accident during landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal's Jhapa District . All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities.

The flight and was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and return to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning, The Kathmandu Post reported. Authorities said further details would be shared after inspections and technical assessments are completed.

Nepal has been prone to aircraft accidents judging by similar such incidents in the recent past. Earlier in July 2024, a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed after taking off from Kathmandu. 18 out of the 19 on board were killed in the incident. In January 2023, a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board.