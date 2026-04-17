Major Twist In TCS Nashik Case: ‘Mastermind’ Nida Khan Found To Be Telecaller, Not HR Head, Say Sources

New Delhi: New developments have surfaced in the TCS Nashik 'conversion racket' case, revealing that Nida Khan- widely identified as the unit's HR head- was actually employed as a telecaller and was not part of the human resources team.

Khan, who remains at large, has now approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail, with her family claiming she is currently in Mumbai and expecting her first child.

According to reports, Khan was a junior employee in the sales department rather than an HR executive. The sources also confirmed that she joined the firm in late 2021 and was far from a senior-level staffer, with multiple management layers overseeing her role.

Disputed role in question

As per sources, the claim that Khan served as the HR chief appears to be based on a manipulated image spreading online. However, her family, while speaking to a news outlet, debunked these rumors, confirming she had no association with the HR team.

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Multiple FIRs, Several arrests

The case has garnered significant national attention following allegations that a syndicate of employees systematically targeted female coworkers between the ages of 18 and 25. The complaints involve serious charges, including sexual harassment, religious coercion, and orchestrated attempts at forced conversion.

To date, authorities have registered nine FIRs, one of which was filed by a male staffer reporting religious harassment. While investigators continue to probe for further links, eight individuals, comprising seven men and one woman, have already been taken into custody.

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