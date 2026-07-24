'Make Reels...Youths Are on Instagram,' PM Modi Tells Ministers To Be Active On Social Media: Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Union Ministers to be active on social media and create Instagram reels, sources said. The advice is said to have been imparted at the Cabinet meeting held on Friday. This comes amid the youth-led protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

PM Modi's ‘Gen Z-Style’ Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had a posted a ‘Gen Z-style’ video on social media at 11:52 pm on Thursday. The PM had used the front camera to shoot the selfie video, that gave it an appearance of being an Instagram reel.

In the video, PM Modi addressed the students' protest, noting that paper leak is not an “ordinary issue”: “Mai jaanta hu ki paper leak koi mamuli vishya nahi hai. Laakho Vidyarthi aur unke abhibhavako ke liye bohot hi peedadayak hai. (Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families.)"

The PM added, “Aur isiliyae paper leak ghatna se ab tak, pichle dhai mahino se anek kadam uthyae gae hai. (That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months.) The culprits have been caught and are in jail."

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'Immediate Re-Exam Was Necessary'

The Prime Minsiter added that the government's most important responsibility was to ensure that not even a single year is wasted for students and hence it was very important to take the exams immediately.

PM Modi further said, “The government has now used its full power to arrange for the exams of at least 22 lakh students. And now, five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results have come out. And the news of the students' happiness has spread all over the country. But we are not among the people who are satisfied there. And that is why I had instructed the departments for a fast-track court today.

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