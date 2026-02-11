'Don't Behave Like Children...': Kiren Rijiju Blasts Rahul Gandhi For ‘Misleading’ House On US-India Trade Deal

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the government will move a privilege notice against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and making baseless allegations.

The move follows Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, where he accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of "selling Bharat Mata" through a controversial trade deal with the United States.

“Misleading the House”

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech during the budget discussion, "We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements.

There are clear rules and procedures for the conduct of business in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation."

Advertisement

He added that he had requested the Chair to ask Rahul Gandhi to come to the floor of the House and authenticate the claims made during his speech.

"Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government and the Prime Minister, claiming that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has also made serious allegations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," Rijiju said.

Advertisement

Rijiju said that the Leader of Opposition made allegations without evidence, arguments, or procedural notice.

"His entire speech, including all incorrect statements, false claims and unparliamentary words, should be expunged from the records. Especially the lies and baseless allegations he has made must be removed," he said.

"I reminded him that no one can sell this country and no one can buy it. Yet Rahul Gandhi claimed that someone has sold India and someone has bought India. No one can even imagine buying or selling India," he added.

Targeting Hardeep Singh Puri: Rijiju specifically noted that Gandhi levelled "serious allegations" against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without following protocol.

"No one can sell this country, and no one can buy it. Yet Rahul Gandhi claimed that someone has sold India... No one can even imagine such a thing," Rijiju said, requesting the Chair to expunge Gandhi's remarks from the official records.

The "Wholesale Surrender" Speech

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government, claiming that the latter had "sold Bharat Mata" through the India-US interim trade deal, characterising it as a "wholesale surrender" of national sovereignty.

Speaking during the Union Budget debate, the Leader of the Opposition said that if an INDIA bloc government had negotiated the agreement, it would have insisted that the United States treat India as an equal partner.

"You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," he said, referring to the trade deal.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the deal compromises India’s energy security by allowing the US to influence oil sourcing. He further warned of a "storm" in the agricultural sector, claiming US products would flood domestic markets and "crush" Indian farmers.

He cited a hike in Indian tariffs from 3% to 18% under the framework, while US tariffs dropped significantly, claiming the deal "finished" the Indian textile industry.