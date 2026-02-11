Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre Over India-US Interim Trade Deal, Brings Up 'Epstein Files'

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Centre over the India-US interim trade agreement, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of compromising national interests and asked whether it was "not ashamed of selling India," alleging that it had effectively "sold Bharat Mata."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.

"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests. Have you no shame in what you are doing? It is as though you have sold 'Bharat Mata'," said Rahul Gandhi.

In another attack on PM Modi, Gandhi added that he did not believe the Prime Minister would "sell India" under normal circumstances, but claimed that external pressure was being exerted on him. He alleged that there was visible fear in the Prime Minister's eyes and referred to "Epstein files" being locked up, suggesting undisclosed pressures at play.

Advertisement

"The interesting thing is that I know that the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have got a grip on his neck... We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister. There are two things- first, Epstein. 3 million files are still locked up," said Rahul Gandhi.

Raising concerns over tariffs, Gandhi said the average tariff had increased from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent, a 6X rise. At the same time, he claimed that US imports into India are projected to increase from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion. He termed the situation "absurd," alleging that India was committing to increase imports by nearly 100 billion dollars annually without receiving firm commitments in return.

Advertisement