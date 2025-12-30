Male Cop Wears Burqa, Lipstick After Raping Minor Girl; Arrested In Vrindavan

Vrindavan: Rajasthan Police have arrested a dismissed Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) constable accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Dholpur district. The accused was nabbed from Vrindavan, where he was hiding in disguise to evade arrest, police officials said.

According to police, the accused had been absconding since an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. To avoid detection, he altered his appearance by wearing a burqa and lipstick to conceal his identity and avoid suspicion while staying in Vrindavan.

Investigators said the accused lured the minor on the pretext of offering her a job linked to police or jail administration. Multiple teams were formed to trace him after he fled his hometown following the incident. His unusual disguise was reportedly adopted to mislead both locals and law enforcement agencies.

Police officials said a reward had also been announced for information leading to his arrest. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a Dholpur police team traced the accused to Vrindavan and arrested him in a planned operation.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that the accused had earlier been dismissed from the RAC and had faced allegations in previous cases as well. The accused has now been taken into custody and is being brought back to Dholpur for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Police officials stated that he will be produced before the court and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he was aided by anyone during his time in hiding.