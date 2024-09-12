Published 08:26 IST, September 12th 2024
Male Nursing Orderly 'Misbehaves' with Female Colleague at Delhi's GTB Hospital
A dispute broke out at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital after a male nursing orderly allegedly misbehaved with a female colleague, police said on Wednesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A dispute broke out at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital after a male nursing orderly allegedly misbehaved with a female colleague, police said on Wednesday. | Image: shutterstock
