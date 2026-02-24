'Male Who Shot 8-Year-Old Boy In Celebratory Firing In Bulandshahr Is Not Minor': Victim's Family

Bulandshahr: The family of 8-year-old Reyansh, who was left seriously injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding procession, has claimed that as opposed to police's statement, the individual who fired the bullets is not a minor.

Recalling the horrific incident, the child's father said, “That day my son was at home, he was standing on the balcony…There was a program going on downstairs to take up arms in the neighbourhood. I saw two people coming from behind, one of them had a pistol in his hand. I didn't see which pistol it was. He cocked the pistol and started firing hard. My son was standing upstairs watching the program…Suddenly the person started firing. A bullet grazed the upper side of my son's jaw. After the gunshot, my son fell on the ground. I rushed him to a hospital.”

CCTV Of The Incident

A CCTV footage of the incident showed two male dancing on a narrow street as one of them fired a pistol into the air. A wedding procession was being taken out in the street.

Krishna Verma, brother of the bride, allegedly brought his father's licensed pistol outdoors and began firing in the air. As neighbours and onlookers reportedly tried to stop him, warning about the narrow street and people standing on rooftops, his father Robin allegedly encouraged Krishna to fire the gun.

Ignoring the warnings from locals, the accused continued to fire multiple rounds while walking through the street. Around 5:30 PM, one of those bullets struck Reyansh who was standing on the roof.