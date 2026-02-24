'Scared, Hopeless...': Reyansh's Father Recalls Horrific Celebratory Firing At Bulandshahr 'Baraat'

Bulandshahr: Family of 8-year-old Reyansh Verma exclusively spoke to Republic TV and recounted the horrific celebratory firing at a wedding procession, in which the innocent child was left hurt and fighting for his life in coma in Uttar Pradesh. The child's father recalled how confused and hopeless he felt after seeing his son bleeding.

The incident took place on February 19 in Sarraf Bazar area, Sunaar Wali Gali, under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits in Shekhsarai locality.

'Bullet Grazed My Son’s Jaw'

The child's father said, “That day my son was at home, he was standing on the balcony…There was a program going on downstairs to take up arms in the neighbourhood. I saw two people coming from behind, one of them had a pistol in his hand. I didn't see which pistol it was. He cocked the pistol and started firing hard. My son was standing upstairs watching the program…Suddenly the person started firing. A bullet grazed the upper side of my son's jaw. After the gunshot, my son fell on the ground. I rushed him to a hospital.”

The man added that he felt so confused and hopeless that he couldn't see his son's condition.

Advertisement

'Doctors Denied Treatment…’

The victim's father claimed that as he rushed with his bleeding child to a hospital in Bulandshahr, doctors denied treatment, citing police case. He had to request the doctors to start the treatment by assuring them that he will soon look into the formalities of police complaints.

"I requested the doctors to dress my son's wounds and stop the bleeding.”

As per the eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media, the heartbreaking incident happened during pre-wedding celebrations at the house of Robin Verma, who was preparing for his daughter’s marriage scheduled for February 20.

Advertisement

During the celebrations, Robin's 16-year-old son, Krishna Verma, allegedly brought his father's licensed pistol outdoors and began firing in the air. As neighbours and onlookers reportedly tried to stop him, warning about the narrow street and people standing on rooftops, father Robin himself allegedly encouraged Krishna to fire the gun.

Ignoring the warnings from locals, the accused continued to fire multiple rounds while walking through the street. Around 5:30 PM, one of those bullets struck Reyansh who was playing on the roof.

Condition Of Reyansh Verma