Malviya Nagar Fire: 18 Foreigners Among 21 Dead; Victims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan & Africa

New Delhi: A massive fire ripped through a multi-storey building housing the Flourish Stay B&B in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area early Wednesday morning, claiming at least 21 lives, including 18 foreign nationals, officials and sources confirmed.

The blaze broke out around 8:45–8:50 AM in the basement area, believed to be near the kitchen of the Lemon Green Restaurant on the ground floor. Thick smoke quickly engulfed the upper floors of the building, where the bed-and-breakfast operated, trapping many occupants. Firefighters rescued over 40 people, but several remain hospitalized, with reports of at least eight on ventilators.

Victims Primarily Medical Tourists

Of the 21 fatalities, 18 were foreign nationals, primarily from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and several African countries including Nigeria, Liberia, Mozambique, and Somalia. Many of the victims were medical tourists staying near Max Hospital in Saket for treatment. Three Indian nationals were also among the dead.

The Bangladesh High Commission confirmed that five Bangladeshi nationals were injured and are receiving treatment at Max Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.

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Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as desperate guests attempted to escape through a single narrow exit. Locals rushed to help, spreading blankets and mattresses to break falls for those jumping from windows.

Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

Preliminary investigations point to serious safety violations at the establishment. The B&B reportedly operated 25 rooms despite official approval for only six. It allegedly lacked proper fire safety equipment, multiple exits, and other necessary clearances, raising questions about how it continued to function as a guest house for foreign visitors.

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The hotel owner is absconding, and an FIR has been registered. Police and fire department officials are probing the exact cause of the fire, with early indications suggesting it originated in the basement kitchen.

Delhi Fire Service officials said multiple tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was eventually brought under control. However, questions are being raised about the response time in the congested Hauz Rani neighborhood of Malviya Nagar.

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