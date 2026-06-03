'My Condolences...': PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Next Of Kin, Rs 50,000 for Injured In Malviya Nagar Tragedy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the victims families, and Rs 50 thousand to the injured in the fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, while expressing grief for the victims' families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident will receive Rs 50,000.

"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," said the 'X' post.

According to Delhi Police, information about the fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar was received at 8:48 am. Local police personnel rushed to the spot and immediately launched rescue, evacuation and relief operations.

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The blaze was brought under control with the help of eight fire tenders. More than 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals through the coordinated efforts of Delhi Police, Fire Services and other emergency responders. However, 21 people succumbed in the incident.

"Today, At 08:48 AM, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 08 fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident," the official release said.

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"Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected. Further details will be shared as and when received," the release added.

Fire Officer AK Malik said the department received the emergency call at around 8:50 am and initially dispatched seven fire tenders, with additional units sent later as required.

"As soon as our team reached the site, 37 people were rescued from the building. The structure comprises a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. Based on preliminary inquiries, the building was not functioning as a standalone residential complex. Most occupants appeared to be attendants or relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the MAX Hospital located opposite the building," Malik told ANI.