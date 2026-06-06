Malviya Nagar Fire: Saket Court Grants Delhi Police 2-Day Custody of Arrested Cook Keshav Negi

New Delhi, June 6: Following the catastrophic blaze in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the Delhi Police have arrested hotel cook Keshav Negi. Upon producing Negi before the Saket Court, authorities requested a two-day remand, which the court subsequently granted. This marks the latest development in the investigation, making Negi the second individual arrested in connection with the tragedy following the apprehension of Lovekesh Bajaj.

Negligence and Safety Violations Under Scrutiny

Officials confirmed on Saturday that the hotel cook was taken into custody after initial investigations indicated that his negligence allegedly triggered the fire. The devastating blaze, which tore through a bed-and-breakfast establishment in the early hours of Wednesday, claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured. Multiple other individuals have also been detained for questioning.

The ongoing probe has uncovered severe deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure and multiple regulatory violations. According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the property were entirely sealed, trapping dense smoke inside. Furthermore, investigators discovered that the basement entrance was locked from the inside. This obstruction delayed rescue teams by nearly 10 minutes before they could gain access and successfully evacuate six to seven people from the area.

Meanwhile, Max Hospital in Saket issued an update regarding the 15 injured victims currently undergoing treatment at the facility.

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"All ventilated patients are stable and showing signs of improvement," the hospital statement confirmed. The authorities added that nine other patients are receiving medical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and general wards, noting that the overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable.

Escalating Legal Action Against Owners

Prior to Negi's arrest, the Delhi Police arrested hotel owner Lovekesh Bajaj, alongside Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar. Following the initial phase of the investigation, a formal chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused individuals.

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Bajaj, the owner of the Flourish Stays Hotel where the tragedy occurred, has been remanded to four days of police custody. In addition to the 21 fatalities, the fire tragedy also resulted in injuries to 28 individuals.

Delhi Government Launches Citywide Crackdown

In the wake of the deadly Malviya Nagar fire, the Delhi government has initiated a massive, citywide crackdown against illegal constructions and structures operating in violation of fire safety norms. Authorities are preparing for extensive inspections and sealing drives targeting hotels, guest houses, hospitals, and B&B establishments across the national capital to prevent future tragedies.

District and Sub-Division Committees Formed

To ensure strict enforcement, the Delhi government has constituted specialized committees at both the district and sub-division levels. The district-level committee comprises:

District Magistrate of the concerned district

Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)

Divisional Fire Officer

These panels are tasked with coordinating joint inspections and identifying buildings that flout safety regulations and established building bye-laws.

Special Survey Drive Targets High-Risk Buildings

Authorities have announced a targeted survey drive across Delhi, warning that immediate sealing action will be taken against non-compliant establishments. Priority enforcement will focus heavily on:

Buildings with structures of G+5 or higher

Buildings equipped with basements

Properties hosting commercial operations

Establishments violating mandatory fire safety norms

Hotels, B&Bs, and Hospitals Under Close Scanner

Special surveillance has been mandated for commercial properties with high crowd density and elevated fire risks. The establishments placed under strict scrutiny include:

Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishments

Hotels and guest houses

Restaurants and banquet halls

Hospitals and nursing homes

Other major commercial properties

Inspectors will rigorously verify mandatory permissions, statutory safety documents, and actual fire preparedness mechanisms.

Intensified Crackdown in Malviya Nagar

Enforcement actions have already intensified in South Delhi, particularly around the site of the disaster. Authorities have identified 32 buildings in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar for immediate action, 12 of which are reportedly operating as B&B establishments. Legal notices have been served, giving operators a strict three-day window to respond before punitive action begins.