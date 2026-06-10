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  • Mamata Banerjee To Make Ghar Wapsi? Sources Say TMC Supremo Offered Congress National VP Post by Sonia, Rahul

Mamata Banerjee To Make Ghar Wapsi? Sources Say TMC Supremo Offered Congress National VP Post by Sonia, Rahul

The offer, reportedly, has not been instantly rejected by the former West Bengal CM; instead, she has requested time to consider the same.

Avipsha Sengupta
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In a major political development, sources claim that Sonia Gandhi has invited Mamata Banerjee to join Congress. Reports say Mamata was offered the post of National Vice President, while Abhishek Banerjee was offered the post of National General Secretary. The offer, reportedly, has not been instantly rejected by the former West Bengal CM; instead, she has requested time to consider the same. 

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 Avipsha Sengupta
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