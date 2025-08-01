Mamata Banerjee Hikes Durga Puja Grant to Rs 1.10 Lakh, BJP Slams 'Irresponsible Spending'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an increase in the state government’s financial assistance to Durga Puja committees, raising the grant from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh per committee. The decision was made public during a coordination meeting with Puja organisers in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming festive season.

45,000 Puja Committees to Receive Increased Grant

According to government estimates, nearly 45,000 registered Durga Puja committees across the state will benefit from the increased funding. With the hike, the total financial outlay for the scheme is expected to exceed Rs 400 crore up from approximately 340 crore last year.

Chief Minister Defends Grant, Calls It a Cultural Investment

While addressing Puja organisers, Mamata Banerjee defended the government’s support for Durga Puja celebrations. She responded to opposition criticism by stating that the festival is deeply rooted in the daily life and economy of Bengal.

“Some say Mamata Didi doesn’t allow Durga or Saraswati Puja. They don’t know these are everyday traditions in our homes,” Banerjee said. “Many people earn their livelihood through these celebrations. That is why the government supports them.”

Additional Measures for Smooth Festive Season

The Chief Minister also directed state departments to make arrangements to ensure public safety and convenience during the Puja period. These measures include:

Installation of public announcement systems inside and around pandals

Increased frequency of state-run buses

Requests to Metro and Railway authorities to provide more local train services

Durga Puja immersions are scheduled to take place on October 2, 3, and 4. Banerjee assured that the police and administrative teams will work to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

BJP Calls ‘Grant’ Misuse of Public Funds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the move, calling it an “irresponsible use of public money.” BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted a detailed statement on social media, pointing out the state’s reported inability to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees and highlighting other governance challenges.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha also questioned the use of taxpayer funds for religious grants. “Why doesn’t Mamata Banerjee give the money from her party fund? This is a clear attempt to influence Hindu voters before the elections.” he said.

New Scheme for Local Development Announced