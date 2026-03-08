'Mamata Banerjee Insulted Tribal Sister Murmu': Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had insulted a tribal woman more than the President and said that the people would respond to it soon.

Speaking to reporters here, Choudhary said, “Mamata Banerjee has insulted a tribal sister. The people of Bengal will give her an answer in the next two months and teach her a lesson.”

His remarks come amid the ongoing political row over alleged disrespect to the President during an event in West Bengal.

Choudhary further claimed that the people of West Bengal would not tolerate such actions and would respond democratically in the coming months.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the Centre over alleged atrocities against tribal communities in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and accused it of playing politics ahead of assembly elections.

"Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals? Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh? First, do something for them, then say anything. Don't play politics at the time of the election, as per the BJP's advice," Banerjee said while addressing a gathering here on the second day of her protest against alleged voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Advertisement

Banerjee was reacting to remarks made by President Droupadi Murmu after the latter expressed disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event.

The President also remarked on the absence of the West Bengal CM.

As this happened, Banerjee alleged that concerns of several communities, including minorities and scheduled castes, were being ignored.

"You never thought of minorities. You didn't say anything about the scheduled castes, Buddhists, Punjabis, Parsis, Jains, or even Hindus. You know how to do politics. We don't know how to do politics," Banerjee said.She further said that leaders from her party would seek an appointment with the President to present the work done by the state government for tribal communities.

"I will ask Derek and Sudip to request an appointment from the President of India and to submit whatever we have done for the tribal people, especially the Santali people," she added.

Banerjee also urged that the conditions in BJP-ruled states should be examined before making comments on West Bengal.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away.