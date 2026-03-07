'TMC Hit A New Low By Humiliating President Murmu': Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday criticised the West Bengal government, alleging that it showed "glaring disregard for protocol and humiliated" President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state.

In a post on X, he said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had hit a new low with what he described as its "anarchic behaviour".

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Shah said.

He further alleged that the incident exposed the functioning of the state government, claiming it violated constitutional rights and showed disrespect even to the President.

"This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government, which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," the Union Home Minister said.

Shah added that disrespect shown to the highest constitutional post during a programme organised by the tribal community was an insult to the nation and the values of India's constitutional democracy.

"The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India that too at a program organised by our tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy. Today, every citizen who believes in democracy stands deeply hurt and anguished," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee governmet after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements made at the 9th International Santal Conference held in West Bengal and the absence of the Chief Minister.

Reacting to President Murmu's remarks, PM Modi said the incident was "shameful and unprecedented" and had deeply saddened people across the country.