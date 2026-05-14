Former CM In Lawyer’s Coat? Mamata Banerjee Arrives In Calcutta High Court To Personally Argue Post-Poll Violence Case

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls' results.

Dressed in traditional lawyer’s attire, Banerjee’s presence at the court marks a historic moment in the aftermath of the 2026 state assembly elections.

Banerjee is expected to raise questions on several aspects of the proceedings in the case, which concerns alleged incidents of violence following the declaration of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

A Return to Legal Roots

The All India Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence across West Bengal following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing victory in the Assembly elections. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.

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Mamata Banerjee urged for "immediate protection of people", alleging that “In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning and...” She further alleged, "… children are not spared, minorities are not spared, women are not spared... 10 of our workers have been murdered."

The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from the Uttarpara Assembly constituency.

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The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers.

The Post-Poll Violence

According to sources, she will raise sharp questions about the procedural aspects of the case and the authenticity of the evidence presented by the petitioners.

TMC leaders have alleged that several party workers were killed in the aftermath of the election results and have demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

According to the plea, several incidents of arson, vandalism and attacks targeting TMC workers and party offices were reported from different parts of the state after the election results

By arguing the matter herself, she aims to frame the narrative as a politically motivated attempt to discredit the TMC’s electoral performance.