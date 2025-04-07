Mamata Banerjee Meets Sacked Teachers, Calls SC Verdict A 'Conspiracy'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with thousands of teachers who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Calcutta High Court's order canceling the appointment of over 25,000 school staff.

The verdict, which cited large-scale fraud and manipulation in the recruitment process by the WB SSC, has left the state's education system in turmoil.

Addressing the affected teachers at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee criticised the judgment, calling it a "conspiracy to destroy the education system." She also defended the credentials of the dismissed educators, many of whom she described as gold medalists and high achievers. "You are calling them thieves, you are calling them incompetent—who gave you this right?" she questioned, accusing unnamed forces of orchestrating the crisis.

Banerjee assured the teachers of her support, promising to explore all possible avenues to restore their dignity and livelihoods. She explained the critical role of educators in shaping the future, stating, "Teachers of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th are the gateways to higher education."