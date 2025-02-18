Updated 16:18 IST, February 18th 2025
Mamata Banerjee's Shocker: Maha Kumbh Has Turned Into 'Mrityu Kumbh'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Maha Kumbh had become ‘Mrityu Kumbh.’
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , on Tuesday, said the Maha Kumbh had turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh.’
The TMC supremo remarked the same in reference to the recent stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed several lives and left many injured.
In her big attack on the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, the West Bengal CM criticised the government for the alleged mismanagement in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
