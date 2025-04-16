Mamata Banerjee Shuns Responsibility For Murshidabad Violence, Blames Centre and 'Foreign Elements

Updated April 16th 2025, 13:55 IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the central government and the Border Security Force (BSF) for the communal violence in Murshidabad that claimed three lives, including that of a teenager.
Without naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata targeted the Home Ministry, accusing it of negligence and failed at securing border from Bangladeshi miscreants. “I saw a news report quoting Home Ministry sources saying the perpetrators came from Bangladesh. I have only one question for the Home Ministry—why were these people allowed to enter Bengal? Border is not our responsibility,” she said at a gathering of Imams and religious leaders at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Her remarks came days after violence broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed in both Houses of Parliament in the recently concluded session. The protests turned violent, leading to the deaths of three people.
