Mamata Drops ‘Honourable CM of West Bengal’ From X Bio After Suvendu Adhikari’s Historic Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: Hours after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP CM since independence, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee updated her official X bio, marking a symbolic shift in Bengal’s political landscape.

As of Saturday afternoon, Banerjee’s profile no longer described her as the “Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal". Instead, her updated bio now reads, "Founder Chairperson, All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha).”

The change came shortly after Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior BJP leaders.

Mamata's X Profile

BJP Ends 15-Year TMC Rule

Suvendu Adhikari officially assumed office on Saturday after the BJP registered a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

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Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office at the Brigade Parade Ground ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with several BJP chief ministers and senior party leaders.

Senior BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Ashok Kirtania were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

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Calling it the beginning of a “Sonar Bangla” era, Adhikari said Bengal was entering a new phase of governance under a “double-engine government".

Mamata Refused to Resign After Poll Defeat

The bio update comes days after Mamata Banerjee publicly refused to resign despite the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state elections.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats. However, Banerjee maintained that the electoral outcome did not reflect the “will of the people.”

“I will not resign. I did not lose, and I will not go to Raj Bhavan. The question simply does not arise,” Banerjee had said earlier.

“We did not lose this election; this was a forced attempt to defeat us. They may use the Election Commission to defeat us officially, but morally, we won,” she added.

Responding to Banerjee’s refusal to step down, Adhikari dismissed the controversy, saying the constitutional process would take its own course.

“Everything is mentioned in the Constitution. I need not say much,” he told reporters outside the BJP’s Kolkata office.

The BJP leader’s rise to the Chief Minister’s office marks a dramatic political turnaround in Bengal politics.

From Mamata’s Trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal Face

Once one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest associates in the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari played a crucial role in the 2007 Nandigram movement that weakened the Left Front government in Bengal.

He later emerged as one of the TMC’s strongest organisational leaders before breaking away from the party in 2020 amid growing tensions with the leadership.

After joining the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari became the saffron party’s principal face in Bengal politics.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. In 2026, he went a step further by defeating her in Bhabanipur, considered Banerjee’s political stronghold, by over 15,000 votes.

The BJP’s victory in Bengal is being viewed as one of the biggest political upsets in recent Indian politics.