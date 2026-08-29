Father, Aide Arrested for killing Son, Body Found in Container in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi: The South-East District Police have solved a murder case with the arrest of two persons, including the father of the deceased, in connection with the killing of a 38-year-old man whose body was found inside an abandoned container in Kalindi Kunj, police said.

The accused have been identified as 64-year-old Talukdar Ansari and 49-year-old Md Wasim alias Akram. The deceased, Gul Hasan, was the son of Talukdar Ansari.

The case came to light on August 23 after police received information about an unidentified male body lying inside an abandoned container, locally known as "Bablu ka Container", near a kacchi colony in Kalindi Kunj.

A team from Kalindi Kunj Police Station reached the spot and found the body with an injury on the left side of the head. A blood-stained concrete stone was also found near the body, police said.

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Following this, a case of murder was registered, and an investigation was launched. Considering the seriousness of the case, four teams were constituted to identify the deceased and apprehend the accused.

Police said investigators analysed CCTV footage from the area and adjoining locations and established a camera-to-camera movement trail of the deceased. Technical surveillance and intelligence inputs were also used during the investigation.

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After several days of CCTV analysis, police traced the deceased moving towards the crime scene with two other persons. The footage showed that the three proceeded towards the abandoned container, while the deceased did not return.

The two suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, where they were apprehended, police said.

During interrogation, police said it emerged that Gul Hasan had been suffering from schizophrenia, a mental health-related problem.

According to police, the accused allegedly took Hasan to the abandoned container on the pretext of taking him to a doctor. Wasim allegedly struck him with a stone, after which both accused assaulted him and allegedly strangled him with a cloth rope.

The body was then allegedly left inside the abandoned container.

Police said they have recovered the alleged murder weapon, blood-stained clothes and the rope allegedly used for strangulation.