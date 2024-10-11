sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Female Passenger Onboard Chennai-Bound Indigo Flight

Published 15:30 IST, October 11th 2024

Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Female Passenger Onboard Chennai-Bound Indigo Flight

Sources suggested that the accused who was seated behind the woman complainant touched her inappropriately while she was asleep.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IndiGo
Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Female Passenger Onboard Chennai-Bound Indigo Flight | Image: Shutterstcok / Representative
