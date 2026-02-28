Man Arrested for Murdering Wife, Three Daughters in Delhi

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife and three young daughters in the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli, police said. The accused has been identified as Munchun Kewat.

Kewat had been on the run since Wednesday, after the bodies of his wife and children were discovered with their throats slit. The arrest follows an intensive manhunt involving 15 specialised police teams.

On Wednesday, DCP Outer North District in Delhi, Hareshwar V Swami, told ANI that police received a PCR call at 8 pm from the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli.

"There was information about a dead body being found in a room. Police reached the spot and inspected it. A woman named Anita has been identified. She and her three daughters were murdered by slitting their throats," he said.

Delhi police said that Munchan Kewat, husband of the deceased woman, absconded from the scene since early morning and was the prime suspect. Rubi, a relative of the victims, told ANI, "I saw that all of them were lying dead and their throats were slit. I don't know who murdered them."

Delhi police said that a crime team and the FSL team were called to the spot. Police added that bodies were discovered by neighbours. In this regard, a case under section 103(1) BNS was registered.