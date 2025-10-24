Man Attacks Wife With Machete in Broad Daylight In Vijayapura, Locals Thrash Him With Stones, Iron Rods

Man Attacks Wife With Machete in Broad Daylight, Locals Thrash Him With Stones, Iron Rods | Image: Republic

Vijayapura: A shocking incident of a man brutally attacking his wife with a machete in broad daylight has come to light from near Anand Talkies in Sindagi town, Vijayapura.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera, and the video has gone viral.

The footage shows the man mercilessly striking the woman with the machete in the middle of a busy road. The woman falls to the ground, but the man continues to hit her repeatedly. She is then seen lying on the ground, struggling to get up.

Witnesses and locals, enraged by the attack, rushed to the woman's rescue. As the man attempted to flee, they struck him with iron rods and stones, causing him to fall and lie injured on the ground.

According to reports, the accused, Yamanappa Madar (60), assaulted his wife, Anusuya Madar (50), on the road following a quarrel.

Both husband and wife sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Sindagi Taluk hospital.