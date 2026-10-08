Man Claiming To Be IAF Flight Lieutenant Caught In Secunderabad, Further Verification Underway
A man posing as an Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant was apprehended near Secunderabad’s Parade Ground; police are verifying his identity and the reason behind the alleged impersonation.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was apprehended near Parade Ground, Secunderabad on October 7 in the afternoon hours. According to officials, the individual was intercepted at around 1:45 pm.
During preliminary questioning, he claimed to be serving as a Flight Lieutenant in the Indian Air Force. He has been identified as Nitesh Kumar Pal, originally from Bihar.
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He is presently staying at RK Puram, Hyderabad and was reportedly working in Rapido and Zepto delivery services. The imposter has been handed over to the police and further details regarding the reason behind is impersonation is being verified. Investigation is underway.
This is a developing story…
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