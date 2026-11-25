Jalandhar: A man died after allegedly sustaining multiple injuries from a sharp-edged weapon during a fight in a neighbourhood in Jalandhar, police said on Wednesday. ACP Central Onkar Singh Brar said the police received information about a fight in the neighbourhood, following which the injured man was taken to Civil Hospital by his family. However, doctors declared him dead a few minutes after his arrival.

Speaking to the reporters, Brar said, “Our police team received information that a fight had broken out in the neighbourhood...the injured person was immediately taken by his family to the Civil Hospital. A few minutes later, doctors declared him dead. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears he sustained multiple injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.”

Brar further said that, according to verbal accounts, the two groups had a longstanding dispute. Police teams are currently working to apprehend those involved in the incident. "According to verbal accounts, there was a long-standing dispute between the two groups. Our police teams are currently on the ground to apprehend them, and they will be arrested soon. It is being reported that there were three or four individuals," he said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.