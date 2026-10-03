Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 43rd Floor Of Noida High-Rise Building, Police Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 43rd floor of the Supernova Spira building in Sector 94, Noida, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Gurugram.

According to police, Jain had booked a room at the high-rise through an online platform and had checked in a day before the incident. He had reportedly come to the building alone for a one-day stay. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 Police Station.

The incident took place after Jain was reportedly seen near the balcony railing of the high-rise. An AC repair team working in a neighbouring flat noticed him and attempted to intervene. Despite their efforts to stop him, he allegedly jumped from the 43rd floor.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the man near the outer ledge of the balcony while people on the ground and others nearby reacted to the situation. According to reports, AC technicians working in the neighbouring apartment tried to convince Jain to return to safety. He reportedly told them that he was depressed and did not want to live.

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Police said Jain died at the spot following the fall. The impact resulted in severe injuries. Police reached the location after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody. A panchnama was prepared before post-mortem proceedings were initiated.

A forensic team also inspected the spot and collected evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to establish Jain's movements before the incident. Police have also questioned people who were present in the vicinity at the time.

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Police Probe Financial Stress Angle

During the preliminary inquiry, people present in the area reportedly told police that Jain had been under mental stress. Police are also examining a possible financial angle.

According to the initial information, Jain was allegedly facing financial difficulties and was under significant financial pressure. He had reportedly been missing from his home for around four days before the incident. A WhatsApp conversation with his father was also reportedly found during the investigation.

The Week further reported that Jain had allegedly recorded a video before the incident in which he referred to financial hardships and indicated that he was planning to die by suicide. Police have reportedly collected the video as part of the investigation.

However, police have not yet established the exact circumstances or a definitive reason behind Jain's death. The investigation is continuing, with officials examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and statements from people present at the building.