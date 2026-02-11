Man Dragged on Car Bonnet in Broad Daylight Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a shocking case of road rage on Wednesday, around 12:45 pm on Old Airport Road, where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a moving car. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since sparked outrage.

According to eyewitnesses, the Maruti Suzuki car bearing registration number KA03NN4501 was seen speeding recklessly with a man lying on its bonnet. The victim was reportedly shouting and pleading with the driver to stop, but the driver allegedly continued to accelerate, endangering his life as well as other motorists on the busy stretch.

The disturbing visuals show the vehicle moving at considerable speed in broad daylight traffic.

Following the incident, the police took cognizance of the incident. "A case has been registered in connection with this incident. The individual has been detained, and the vehicle involved has also been seized.

Further investigation will also be done," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East said.

Earlier this week, two people died, and three were injured in a road accident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway late Monday night. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manisha Singh, said that a crash occurred between a truck and another vehicle.

When passersby, including truck drivers, came to the aid of the truck driver involved in the accident, another speeding vehicle struck them. She informed that the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation is ongoing in the fatal accident.

