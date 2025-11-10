Man Dumps Woman's Bruised Body Outside Bhopal Hospital, Flees Spot In A Hurry



A 27-year woman was dumped outside a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal by her live-in partner on Monday morning. The girl, named Khushboo Ahirwar, who went by the name Khushi Verma, was found dead on arrival by the hospital staff who then informed the police. The doctors also found bruises and injuries on her face, shoulder, and private parts suggesting foul play.

Allegedly, her boyfriend Kasim, fled the spot in a hurry after leaving her outside the hospital located on Indore Road near Bhainsakhedi. Her body has been taken into custody by police and a post-mortem examination is currently underway at Gandhi Medical College, being conducted in the presence of the deceased's family and a presiding magistrate to further determine the cause of her death.

Who was Khushboo Ahirwar?

Khushboo, had an Instagram account under the name ‘Diamond Girl’ on Instagram and had over 12k followers. She has been living in Bhopal for the last two years and worked as a model.

Familly alleges murder and foul play

The deceased's mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, has alleged that her daughter was the victim of a brutal assault resulting in her death. According to Ms. Ahirwar, the body displayed significant evidence of violence, including numerous injury marks, noticeable facial swelling, and trauma to the private parts. The family has demanded justice for Khushboo and strict punishment against the responsible party.

Further details provided by the mother indicate that her daughter, Khushboo, had mentioned a man identified as Kasim during a recent phone conversation with her sister, although the subject had not been discussed extensively prior to this. She further informed that they have not been able contact with Khushboo over the past three days. Additionally, the man under suspicion, Kasim, is not currently reachable on phone either.