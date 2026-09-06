Man Found Dead in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Eyewitness Alleges Two Attackers, Probe Underway

New Delhi: The body of a man was discovered in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Sunday morning, with police initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station. Following the receipt of information about the incident, a team of Delhi Police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to secure the scene and facilitate the investigation.

According to Delhi Police, "A police team is present at the scene and conducting an investigation."

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the man's death and are expected to ascertain the sequence of events surrounding the incident. Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the cause of death are awaited.

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Security guard Nandlal Yadav, who is also an eyewitness to the incident, alleged that two attackers were present at the scene and claimed that they threatened him when he attempted to intervene.

"I had seen some people at 4 AM... those people were even threatening to kill me. There were two of them," he told ANI.

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