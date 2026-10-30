Man Found Dead Inside Parked Car in Pune, Probe Underway

Speaking to the reporters, Nikam said, "A dead body was found in a car. A forensic team has been called in, and the investigation is currently underway... It is unclear how long the car had been there. However, people from the nearby temple informed the control room, and the investigation has been ongoing since then... It is the body of a male who might have an age of around 25 to 30... According to the preliminary information we have received, he was a resident of Loni Kalbhor."