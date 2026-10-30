Man Found Dead Inside Parked Car in Pune, Probe Underway
Police Inspector Yashwant Nikam said the body was found inside the car after people from a nearby temple informed the police control room. He further said that the deceased was a male, aged approximately 25 to 30 years. According to preliminary information, he was a resident of Loni Kalbhor.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pune, Maharashtra: An unidentified man, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was found dead inside a car parked along a roadside in Pune's Swargate area on Friday morning, police said.
Police Inspector Yashwant Nikam said the body was found inside the car after people from a nearby temple informed the police control room.
He further said that the deceased was a male, aged approximately 25 to 30 years. According to preliminary information received by the police, he was a resident of Loni Kalbhor.
Speaking to the reporters, Nikam said, "A dead body was found in a car. A forensic team has been called in, and the investigation is currently underway... It is unclear how long the car had been there. However, people from the nearby temple informed the control room, and the investigation has been ongoing since then... It is the body of a male who might have an age of around 25 to 30... According to the preliminary information we have received, he was a resident of Loni Kalbhor."
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Police and forensic teams have reached the spot, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.
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Further details are awaited.
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