Man From Daboh Village Detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba Over Pakistani Contacts

Jammu and Kashmir: The man, identified as Ziafat from Daboh village, was detained in Samba after three Pakistani contact numbers (+92) were found on his phone. He has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops also shot a Pakistani national on the eve of Republic Day after detecting that he was attempting to enter into Indian territory in the Samba district along the Line of Control (LoC).

The security forces shot the intruder, who ignored repeated warnings and advanced toward the fence under the cover of darkness.

Further, a fierce encounter erupted in the rugged forests of Kishtwar’s Singhpora area, where the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu‑Kashmir Police had been tracking a group of Jaish‑e‑Mohammad terrorists. According to reports, the terrorists, who had previously escaped on January 18 and again on January 22, found themselves cornered as security forces tightened the cordon.

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror hideout in the Dhannu Parole area of Kathua.

The hideout was reportedly used by terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group and linked to a Jaish commander identified as Mavi, whose belongings were recovered during the search.

