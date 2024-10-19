sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Grazing Cattle in Forest, Mauled to Death by Wild Bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Published 11:21 IST, October 19th 2024

Man Grazing Cattle in Forest, Mauled to Death by Wild Bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba

A 38-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, after he entered the animal's den to observe its movements

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Wild Sloth Bear Kills 1 In Chhattisgarh
A 38-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, after he entered the animal's den to observe its movements | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:17 IST, October 19th 2024