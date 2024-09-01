Published 11:02 IST, September 1st 2024
Man Held in Thane's Kalyan for Keeping Firearm, Bullets Without Licence
A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly possessing a firearm without a licence, a police official said on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative | Image: PTI
11:02 IST, September 1st 2024