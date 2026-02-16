Man Hurls Sickle At Judge Inside Courtroom In Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur, Arrested, Security Lapses Feared

Srivilliputhur: A 36-year-old man allegedly hurled a sickle at a sitting judge inside a courtroom in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur on Monday triggering panic, and concerns regarding the possible breach of security regulations at the court premises.

The accused has been identified as Balamurugan, from Chengulam. According to reports, he is facing a murder charge and was also involved in a maintenance dispute with his wife before the Family Welfare Court. Police said the incident occurred inside the Special Court for the Prevention of Atrocities, where Judge Sudhakar was presiding over proceedings.

Balamurugan allegedly took out a sickle that he had kept hidden and suddenly threw it towards the judge during the hearing. The weapon landed on a lawyer’s seat, but did not cause any injuries. Court staff and litigants vacated the courtroom as soon as possible. Police personnel stationed at the premises rushed inside.

The accused was reportedly angered due to developments in his family dispute case involving his wife, Thangamuneeswari. The maintenance matter was scheduled for hearing shortly.

Authorities said that visitors are usually screened at the entrance by multiple police personnel before being allowed inside, and Balamurugan possibly evaded the routine security checks using a stool to climb over rear compound wall of the court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balasunder Nagar, inspector Sivabalan led the response team that arrested the accused. He was then taken to the Nagar police station for further questioning.

Police are probing the possible motive behind the attack and examining lapses in security that enabled the accused to access the courtroom armed with a weapon. Further details are awaited as an investigation is underway.