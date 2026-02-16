'I Am Not Rahulian': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Big Remark After Congress Distances From Him Over Praise For Kerala CM

New Delhi: Senior Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks praising the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned into a full blown row on Monday with the Congress party distancing from him over his statements.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Aiyar said at a Thiruvananthapuram event on Sunday Mr. Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will continue to be the State's CM. Aiyar's remarks came as the Congress seeks to return to power in the southern states.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", the former Panchayati Raj Minister said that Kerala was India's leader in Panchayati Raj, and that he was sure of Vijayan returning as the Kerala CM. “So, in the presence of the chief minister, who I am confident will continue in office I renew my plea to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj system in the country," he said.

Aiyar also expressed regret regarding the absence of other Congress leaders at the event. "I have to fall at your feet, Pinarayi Vijayan, and say, please, sir, pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped," he reportedly added.

Following his afore-mentioned remarks, Congress party leader Pawan Khera said Aiyar has no connection to the party. Taking to social media platform X, Khera said, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity."

Reposting Khera's statement Jairam Ramesh, the Congress's communications head, said, "Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also called out Aiyar, and referred to his recent statements as his 'personal opinion' and does not reflect the Congress’ position. “His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party’s view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party,” Venugopal told reporters.

Amid the exchange of ongoing controversial statements over these remarks, Aiyar added another layer of a blistering attack on senior party colleagues, including Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, "Can you imagine what is the condition of a party which raises a rowdy like KC Venugopal to the level of Sardar Patel, to Rahul Gandhi? That is all I need to say as an answer," he said. Reacting to the Congress leaders distancing from him, he said, "I am in the Congress party, I haven't left it."

"Above all, how stupid can a party be than to make Pawan Khera the spokesman? There are a million people in Congress who would make a better spokesman. This chap is just a puppet, he is saying whatever Jairam Ramesh tells him. He repeats the same thing, he is not a spokesman, he is a parrot," he said.

Aiyar soon extended his attack to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. "Mr Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. Therefore, I am a Gandhian, I am a Nehruvian, I am a Rajivian but I am not a Rahulian," he said.

Reacting to the row and to Aiyar's statement on Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Aiyar's remarks and the division within Congress party shows that even alliances do not trust Gandhi now. "Even Congress veterans are saying Congress won't win Kerala Elections. Nobody trusts Rahul Gandhi, his own veteran leaders are rejecting him now," he said.