Man Ignites Fuel Nozzle, Sets Vehicle On Fire When Told Not To Smoke At Petrol Pump In Raipur | WATCH

Raipur: A minor altercation nearly escalated into a major fire accident at a petrol pump in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Thursday evening after a man allegedly set a fuel nozzle on fire with a lighter. CCTV footage of the shocking incident surfaced on social media platforms on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occured at a petrol pump in the Urla, where two men arrived on a motorcycle to refuel the vehicle. They have been identified as Dharmendra Kshatri , and Imran. While Imran remained seated on the bike, Dharmendra reportedly stood beside it as the fuel tank was opened.

Sources said that the man standing beside the bike pulled out a cigarette, and attempted to light it as the vehicle was being refuelled. When he was told to not smoke on the premises, he reacted angrily.

Visuals caught on CCTV show that as the altercation escalated, the man, reportedly identified as Dharmendra, instantly took his lighter and ignited the fuel nozzle pipe.

Within seconds, the flame spread rapidly to the motorcycle’s fuel tank as well as the dispensing unit, triggering severe panic among those present. The two men, along with pump employees, moved away from the site as the flames flared up.

A pump attendant quickly detached the fuel pipe and shut off the main fuel supply. Using a fire extinguisher available at the station, staff members managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby vehicles or storage areas.

