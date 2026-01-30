Pic Of CM Stalin On Rs 18 Lakh Superbike Amid Sanitation Workers' Protest Sparks Row | Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A picture of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on a luxurious bike has sparked a row amid the ongoing protest of sanitation workers for wage hike. The picture showed Stalin posing on a high-end Suzuki Hayabusa, a superbike whose starting price is Rs 18 lakh in India.

The picture raised eyebrows since since sanitation worker have been protesting in the state against the DMK government for almost 170 days over poor wages. On Friday, protesters dumped the breakfast provided under the government's morning meal scheme before going to work in Thirunelveli. The workers stated that even though the quality of the food provided to them was poor, the government was using the food as an excuse to deny them their basic rights of proper wage increases and permanent employment.

The morning meal scheme was bought in on November 15, 2025, after the sanitation protestors in Chennai claimed that DMK has completely failed them. The workers allege that the government-provided breakfast is of substandard quality and Many workers who have been eating the food for the past month have been hospitalised.

"The sambar is like water, and the upma and pongal are watery," the workers lamented. The workers also stated that the current daily wage of ₹540 is insufficient to sustain their livelihoods given the current cost of living. They have demanded that their daily wage be increased to ₹700-₹800.

Many expressed frustration that they have not received due recognition despite working for over 15 years.