'2 Inches Taller, Black Mark on Neck': Bhagwant Mann Denies Sacrilege Clip in Live Breakdown

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference on Thursday afternoon, launching a direct attack against his political opponents and addressing the Akal Takht regarding the ongoing sacrilege video controversy.

Terming the entire episode a "planned conspiracy" to damage his reputation, Mann rejected the video as completely fabricated and detailed specific physical discrepancies to back his claim.

'Using Religion to Defame Me'

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister claimed that opposition parties and religious bodies are weaponizing religion because they have failed to challenge his government's administrative work.

"This is a clear case of political vendetta," Mann said. "Every time, they come up with new tactics to defame me. Since day one, I have been saying that the man in that video is not me. They are using religion as a tool for a plotted smear campaign."

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Responding to allegations linking the video to a location in Canada, Mann strongly denied recent travel. "The last time I went to Canada was in 2016, never after that," he stated.

Defense Strategy and Live Video Breakdown

The Punjab Chief Minister introduced two new video clips to the media for the first time, arguing they provide evidence of a conspiracy against him. Interestingly, these newly released clips were not part of the original viral video that triggered the controversy.

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During the press conference, Mann conducted a frame-by-frame analysis of the footage to point out why he believes the clip features a lookalike or an actor rather than himself.

The presentation created some ambiguity, as Mann initially labeled the footage as "AI-generated," but then proceeded to analyze the physical traits of the person on screen as if they were a real individual.

Physical Stature: Mann claimed that a close analysis reveals the individual in the video is "two inches taller" than his actual physical height.

Face Mask: The Chief Minister questioned how identity could be definitively established when the person captured in the frames is actively wearing a mask. "How can they ascertain it’s me when the person is wearing a mask?" he asked.

Distinct Markings: Mann pointed out a visible "black mark" on the neck of the individual in the video, asserting that he has no such physical feature.

Whether the new videos shown by the Chief Minister were themselves AI-generated or manipulated has not been confirmed by any parties.

Rising Tensions with Akal Takht

The Chief Minister’s remarks directly target the recent stance of the Akal Takht, the supreme Sikh temporal seat, which recently declared him "Guru Dokhi" or ‘a betrayer of the Guru’ based on separate forensic assessments that deemed the video authentic.

Mann countered the accusation highlighting that the individual shown in the video was intentionally styled with a similar haircut and appearance to mislead the public, urging the Sikh community not to fall for what he labeled as open political propaganda.

The Incident