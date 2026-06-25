After MP Exodus, Fresh MVA Worry? Sharad Pawar Skips Key Meet, 23 MLAs Absent Too; Uddhav Asks ‘Are We Really United?’

Mumbai: Just days after the dramatic defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, fresh signs of unease have surfaced within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with as many as 23 MLAs skipping a crucial opposition strategy meeting held during the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session.

The development has triggered concern within opposition ranks, especially as the meeting was convened specifically to formulate a coordinated strategy against the ruling Mahayuti government during the ongoing session.

Out of the MVA's total strength of 60 MLAs, only 37 attended the meeting, while 23 legislators remained absent. The missing lawmakers included members from all three alliance partners: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The large-scale absence comes at a politically sensitive time when questions are already being raised about the cohesion of the opposition bloc following the recent setback suffered by Uddhav Thackeray's party in Parliament.

Advertisement

Uddhav Raises Question Over MVA Unity

According to sources present at the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray used the gathering to deliver a candid message to alliance partners, stressing that unity could no longer remain merely a political slogan.

"We claim to be united as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but are we truly united? If we are indeed united, then from now on, we must work together and remain united," Thackeray is learnt to have told leaders.

Advertisement

Sources said Thackeray also questioned whether the alliance was effectively functioning as a united opposition inside the legislature.

"Are we truly united as the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the House? Do we present our issues collectively?" he reportedly asked.

The remarks are being viewed as a reflection of growing anxiety within the opposition camp after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs recently switched allegiance to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Sources indicate that while concerns over unity dominated the discussions, there was no direct conversation regarding the defection of the six MPs.

Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil Absent

Adding to the optics surrounding the meeting was the absence of some of the alliance's biggest faces.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar did not attend the meeting, while senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil was also missing. Sources, however, maintained that both leaders were unable to attend due to personal reasons.

Their absence nevertheless attracted attention because it came after Pawar publicly dismissed speculation of a split within his party.

Responding to reports that some NCP (SP) legislators were in touch with rival camps, Pawar categorically said, “This discussion is meaningless. Not even one of our MLAs will leave."

He also contrasted his party's situation with that of Shiv Sena (UBT), saying, "Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split."

Who Skipped the Meeting?

Sources said the names of 16 absent legislators have surfaced so far.

Among them were:

Jayant Patil

Nana Patole

Vijay Wadettiwar

Amit Deshmukh

Rohit Pawar

Uttamrao Jankar

Aslam Shaikh

Sandeep Kshirsagar

Sunil Raut

Gajanan Lavte

Babaji Kale

Rahul Patil

Sanjay Derkar

Anil (Balasaheb) Mangulkar

The absentee list reportedly includes six Congress MLAs, five Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators and five NCP (SP) MLAs, indicating that the issue was not confined to any single constituent of the alliance.

Call For Joint Agitations Across Maharashtra

Sources said leaders attending the meeting agreed that the MVA must visibly demonstrate unity both inside and outside the Assembly.

Discussions reportedly focused on conducting joint rallies, coordinated public meetings and statewide agitations to send a message that the opposition alliance remains intact despite recent political turbulence.

Leaders are understood to have stressed that a united front would be essential to counter the ruling alliance in the coming months.

Why This Meeting Matters

The developments assume significance because they come at a time when Maharashtra's opposition is battling a perception challenge.

The recent induction of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has already intensified speculation about further political realignments.

Against that backdrop, the absence of nearly 40 per cent of the MVA's legislators from a key strategy session has inevitably fuelled questions over coordination, communication and unity within the opposition bloc.